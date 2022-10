After a lopsided, 57-point loss at UCF last Thursday on national television, Temple can - and perhaps should - get its first American Athletic Conference win Friday night at Lincoln Financial Field when the Owls host Tulsa. John DiCarlo, Kyle Gauss, Javon Edmonds and Cayden Steele talked about how Temple can beat a 2-4 Golden Hurricane team, and we have audio from first-year Temple head coach Stan Drayton talking about the team's usage of backup quarterback Quincy Patterson and the play of right tackle Victor Stoffel and how he can open up some possibilities for a struggling offensive line.

And we have some basketball talk for listeners as well in this week's mailbag.