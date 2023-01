This week's podcast includes part of our interview with former Temple star Shizz Alston, who now plays professionally in Japan. He talked about what the Owls' win over No. 1 Houston meant to him and why he thinks Temple can keep its momentum going.

Temple's next test is Wednesday's home game against USF, and John DiCarlo and Javon Edmonds took a closer look at the Bulls and what the Owls must do to avoid a letdown.

We also have answers to your mailbag questions and plenty of football recruiting updates, too.