First-year Temple football head coach Stan Drayton announced Thursday that D'Wan Mathis would be his starting quarterback in the Owls' season opener next week at Duke and that transfer Quincy Patterson would back him up.

You'll hear audio from Thursday's media availability, including Drayton's explanation of what Mathis did to earn the starting job and his opinion on the most important position battles -- the running backs, safeties, pass rushers and wide receivers.

And John DiCarlo and Javon Edmonds answered questions from a full mailbag this week as well.