More than seven years after a car accident that nearly cost him his life and ended a very promising college basketball career, former Temple guard Trey Lowe has peace in his life again and a coaching future ahead.

Lowe recently wrapped up his first season on La Salle's staff as the Explorers' director of player development under Big 5 Hall of Famer Fran Dunphy, the head coach who brought him to North Broad Street as a top-150 recruit in the 2015 class out of New Jersey's Ewing High School.

On this week's OwlScoop.com podcast, Lowe talked about how he learned to work through the physical and mental recovery from his car accident and accept his new path in life, one that has now led him into coaching.

In addition to the work he's doing for the Explorers, Lowe talked about what's head for him as an assistant coach this month for The Basketball Tournament's Broad Street Birds team, a squad comprised mostly of former Temple players.