Khalif Wyatt, one of the best guards in the history of the Temple program, is back on North Broad Street as Adam Fisher's director of player development.

This week's podcast includes the first part of our conversation with Wyatt, who collected 1,576 points, 295 assists and 273 rebounds in his four-year playing career with the Owls from 2009 to 2013.

Wyatt, who will be able to coach on the court this season in his director of player development role, will also coach the Big 5 team in the upcoming TBT, and he said he will play once again this summer in the annual Danny Rumph Classic next month.

We also have some football and basketball recruiting updates as well, along with some impact players to watch on both sides of the ball as Stan Drayton heads into his second preseason football camp with the Owls next month.