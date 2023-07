With Temple set to kick off its preseason camp next week under second-year head coach Stan Drayton, Owls linebackers Jordan Magee and Yvandy Rigby joined us on The Scoop this week to talk about why they both had career-best seasons last year and why they can be even better in 2023.

Magee, who led Temple with 86 tackles last season in addition to posting 9.0 TFLs and 4.5 sacks, talked about what it means to be a single-digit player and who he thinks could join him this season.

Rigby, who was born in Turks and Caicos and had only played football for a couple of seasons before arriving at Temple, was the Owls' second-leading tackler last season with 82 stops to go with 5.5 TFLs and 2.0 sacks. He talked about how he went from being a guy who couldn't catch a football when he first started to being able to chase down future NFL running back Isiah Pacheco during his high school playing days at South Jersey's Egg Harbor Township.