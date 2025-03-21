Three-star corner Demari Clemons talks Temple offer

Three-star cornerback Demari Clemons from Ohio's Washington High School visited Temple on Saturday and left Philadelphia with an offer from first-year coach K.C. Keeler's program.
On the visit, Clemons took in Temple's practice and also got the opportunity to tour Philadelphia. And while Saturday's visit was Clemons' first time seeing Temple, it was not his first interaction with the staff.
Clemons met Temple associate general manager Khalil Ahmad in eighth grade when Ahmad was working at Syracuse. Clemons reunited with Ahmad on Saturday and also got to meet some of Temple's other coaches, including Keeler and cornerbacks coach Henry Baker.
""It was amazing. I've never seen anything like it," Clemons told OwlScoop.com on Thursday. "I got to meet former coaches that I knew...They're real. They're going to give it to you straight."
"You know, the type of coaches you need," Clemons added. "Nobody's going to serve you. I can see myself playing for them."
Clemons, who is originally from Buffalo but spent the 2024 season in Ohio, has also reported early offers from Penn State, Michigan State, Michigan, Maryland, Syracuse as well as more recent offers from schools like Kent State and Miami of Ohio.
The 5-foot-10, 160-pound Clemons appeared in six games for Washington last season after joining the program in July. In those six contests, Clemons recorded 12 tackles, two tackles for a loss and a sack for a Washington program that went 11-3 and featured FBS signees in Nolan Davenport (Wisconsin), Vito McConnell (Miami (Ohio)) and Tyler Hackenbracht (Toledo). As a sophomore at Loganville (GA), Clemons had 39 tackles, two interceptions and 10 pass deflections. According to Clemons, his on-field success is a result of a combination of physical and mental attributes.
"IQ and speed," Clemons said about the way he plays cornerback. "Being aggressive and playing with your head."
Since visiting Temple, Clemons has also traveled to Youngstown State and is slated to return to Syracuse on Saturday. The rising senior plans to commit to a school prior to his senior year, he said, in order to focus on his goal for his final high school season.
"[The goal is to] stay healthy and win a state championship," Clemons said.