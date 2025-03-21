Three-star corner Demari Clemons talks Temple offer

Three-star cornerback Demari Clemons from Ohio's Washington High School visited Temple on Saturday and left Philadelphia with an offer from first-year coach K.C. Keeler's program.

On the visit, Clemons took in Temple's practice and also got the opportunity to tour Philadelphia. And while Saturday's visit was Clemons' first time seeing Temple, it was not his first interaction with the staff.

Clemons met Temple associate general manager Khalil Ahmad in eighth grade when Ahmad was working at Syracuse. Clemons reunited with Ahmad on Saturday and also got to meet some of Temple's other coaches, including Keeler and cornerbacks coach Henry Baker.

""It was amazing. I've never seen anything like it," Clemons told OwlScoop.com on Thursday. "I got to meet former coaches that I knew...They're real. They're going to give it to you straight."

"You know, the type of coaches you need," Clemons added. "Nobody's going to serve you. I can see myself playing for them."