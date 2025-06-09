Two more 2026 weekend visitors commit to Temple

St. Thomas Aquinas High School quarterback Brady Palmer and Appoquinimink High School safety Yalik Carter made their verbal pledges to the Owls public less than a half hour apart. Both players were part of the group of 17 players who visited Temple this past weekend.

Temple’s first big official visit weekend of the 2026 recruiting cycle has continued to pay off, as two more players who came to campus recently announced their verbal commitments Monday morning.

Palmer became the second quarterback from the 2026 class to commit to Temple, following in the footsteps of Brody Norman, who announced his commitment Sunday night. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Palmer, who has reported a 4.5-second 40-yard dash, landed offers from the likes of Boston College, Marshall and Coastal Carolina before committing to the Owls Sunday night.

This upcoming season at St. Thomas Aquinas, one of the better high school programs in Florida and in the country, will be Palmer’s first, as he played his first three years at Illinois’ St. Francis High School, where he backed up Michigan State quarterback Alessio Milivojevic. With Palmer under center last fall, St. Francis went 10-3 and averaged 29.5 points per game.

Carter, a defensive back from nearby Middletown, Delaware, collected five interceptions and played running back and wide receiver on offense. The 6-foot, 175-pound two-way standout, who has already clocked a 4.4-second 40-yard dash, garnered offers from Memphis, Boston College and Louisiana Tech before visiting Temple. A source familiar with his recruitment said Carter had official visits set up at UConn and ECU prior to committing to the Owls.

Temple is now up to seven verbal commitments from the 2026 class, with six announcing in the last 24 hours. St. Frances offensive lineman John Watkins, Pennsauken High School running back RJ Blount, St. Peter’s Prep wide receiver Hunter Watson and Norman all announced Sunday.