Temple cornerback Dominick Hill and safeties Tywan Francis and Elijah Deravil spoke to the media Tuesday following practice.

The Owls are 11 days away from their season opener against Akron Sept. 2, and Tuesday marked the last offseason media session before second-year head coach Stan Drayton starts his weekly Monday press conferences.

The availability provided interesting insight into the Temple secondary. Safeties coach Marvin Clecidor told the media yesterday about the depth in the room, saying the unit needs to use their experiences to address the season’s challenges. Francis reflected on that idea, expanding on the energy in the locker room as well.

Hill talked about working with cornerbacks coach Dominique Bowman and how his own game has improved this year thanks to Bowman’s coaching.

Deravil talked about the depth in the room and adjusting to the defensive changes under new defensive coordinator Everett Withers, who served as Drayton’s chief of staff last season. He also talked about growing up playing football in Florida and how the level of competition prepared him for his role at Temple.

You can listen to the full sessions here. We will have a notebook with key takeaways and excerpts out shortly.

Dominick Hill

Elijah Deravil

Tywan Francis