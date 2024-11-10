UConn deals Temple 1-0 loss in Big East field hockey title game

PROVIDENCE, RI – Following Temple’s thrilling, double overtime win over Old Dominion on Friday, back Alize Maes said the Owls were going to play with a nothing-to-lose mentality heading into Temple’s Big East field hockey championship game against UConn Sunday.

Temple, led by three seniors in Maes and midfielders Tess Muller and Devin Kinzel, did indeed play loose to begin the game. However, the loose play ended when UConn broke through in the third quarter on a goal by forward Julia Bressler.

Temple never recovered from the goal and desperately sent shots toward the net the rest of the way in an attempt to tie the game. And even when the Owls earned three penalty corners during the last 90 seconds of the game, UConn goalkeeper Natalie McKenna lived up to her Big East Goalkeeper of the Year billing and stuffed each shot.

When the dust settled, Temple was on the receiving end of a 1-0 loss in the Big East title game.

“We wanted to put high press on them today and pressure on their back line,” Kinzel said. “Their backline is all freshmen and one fifth year, so we scouted that. I think we did a really good job of pressing. We outshot and out-cornered them. It's just a matter of capitalizing, and we just couldn't finish it today.”

Temple’s defense has been its strength all season, and it held a Huskies offense that scored 61 goals all season in check for much of the first half. UConn (17-3, 6-1 American Athletic Conference) applied relentless pressure, living in the Owls’ circle, but the Huskies couldn’t come up with a goal.

While Temple’s seniors have often led the way, it was the Owls’ depth that held UConn at bay for much of the afternoon.

Midfielder Augustina Tucceri catapulted the Owls (12-8, 5-2 AAC) into the championship game with her goal in the second overtime period against Old Dominion, and her defensive prowess held UConn in check. The junior was all over the defensive end, earning four steals in the first quarter and ended the first half with five.

UConn’s offense only sent two shots toward Temple goalkeeper Isabella Ospitale, but the Owls’ defense stood tall each time. Huskies midfielder Lila Browne ripped a shot five minutes into the game, but it was wide of the goal. UConn forward Sophie Pershck had a shot of her own eight minutes later, but Ospitale stepped in front to spoil the scoring chance.

Despite Temple’s defensive performance, there was only one problem – UConn’s was just as good.

The Huskies gave the Owls little to no breathing room for much of the first half, with Temple never recording a shot in the first half of play. The Owls did have some chances but still couldn’t capitalize.

Temple midfielder Catherine Arentz hauled in a pass from back Minke Stroker, but the chance was ruined soon after. Arentz lost control of the ball and Temple handed possession right back to the Huskies without a shot to show for it.

That was the trend for Temple throughout the entirety of the first half. The Owls found themselves in the circle on numerous occasions but couldn’t challenge McKenna. Luckily for them, UConn never took advantage of the dormant offense and both teams went into halftime tied at zero.

"We made a few mistakes, but that can happen," Muller said. "I think we had each other's backs today."




