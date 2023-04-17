Matteo Picarelli , a transfer guard from UMBC, announced his verbal commitment to Temple Monday, becoming the first player to commit to new Owls head coach Adam Fisher .

Picarelli, a native of Milan, Italy, took an official visit to Temple this past weekend, as OwlScoop.com first reported Sunday. He played sparingly in his first two seasons at UMBC before breaking out this season and averaging a career-best 10.1 points per game and knocking down nearly 40 percent of his three-point attempts (67 of 170) and 82.6 percent (71 of 86) of his free throws. Picarelli also led the America East Conference with a true shooting percentage of 62.2 percent.

An America East All-Academic team selection, Picarelli scored a career-high 24 points this past season against Albany, coached by former Temple assistant coach Dwayne Killings. He started his junior season in strong fashion back in November and became the first UMBC player to hit five three-pointers in four consecutive games, going 20-for-36 from beyond the arc during a stretch against Lafayette, Central Connecticut State, UNC Greensboro and Georgetown.

The addition of Picarelli, who played with the Italian U16 and U18 teams at the European Championships prior to coming to UMBC, gives Fisher eight scholarship players on his roster with five more to offer to get to 13 heading into the 2023-24 season.

Those numbers do not include Zach Hicks, who is still deciding whether or not to return to Temple.

Front page photo courtesy of UMBC Athletics.