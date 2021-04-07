OwlScoop - Wednesday notebook: Mike Uremovich offers early look at Owls' offense

For Mike Uremovich, picking a starting quarterback will come with time. It’s as simple as when you know, you know.

Temple’s offensive coordinator told reporters Wednesday afternoon that D’Wan Mathis, Mariano Valenti, Re-al Mitchell and Matt Duncan are “out in front” for the quarterback competition, in no particular order. Those four have taken the most reps through two days of practice.

Uremovich offered three criteria for what factors into picking a starting quarterback: operating the offense, eliminating negative plays, and who can do the most with the ball in their hands both through the air and on the ground.

The scheme could change a little bit depending on who ends up under center week 1, but he added it helps to have consistency and experience returning on the offensive line.

Having familiar faces of Isaac Moore, Joseph Hooper, C.J. Perez, Adam Klein, Michael Niese and Wisdom Quarshie returning up front should provide stability up front for an ongoing quarterback competition. They’ll also have time jell as a unit this spring, unlike this time last year.

The other area of returning experience on the offensive side of the ball is the receiver group. Uremovich was adamant that Jadan Blue and Randle Jones are naturally productive and talented, but more importantly they’re both leaders on the team. He added those two are “bringing the young guys with them.”

Here are some excerpts from the media's conversation with Uremovich:

Uremovich on D’Wan Mathis:

“He is obviously a good athlete. He can throw the ball and he can run the ball. He’s not a one-dimensional quarterback. Sometimes you get the guys that are known as athletes or pocket-passers. He can do both. I really like his ability but I really like him as a kid. I like the amount of time he’s up in the office, I like the amount of extra film he’s watching and he’s just a kid I really like coaching.”

Uremovich on the quarterback room:

“The group as a whole, just in general, they're all really hard workers, as they should be. They’re quarterbacks, they're all students of the game. They're all learning the offense and the package that we're putting in. Obviously D’Wan [Mathis] comes here as a new player. I'm excited about his athletic ability, he does throw the football really well. And he is a guy that works hard at the game. He's been here this spring. We haven't been on the field, but he's been able to come to the meeting room by himself and watch a lot of film. There's certain times throughout the week where he's been able to meet with Coach Harmon with the other quarterbacks to start to learn the offensive package. Obviously Re-al [Mitchell] has been here. He's the same way and they spoke about Mariano [Valenti] and [Matt] Duncan, you know those four guys are out in front right now and they're getting most of the reps. The interesting thing for us in the spring is, yeah we have to find our quarterback and you have to find out your backup is, but then you always have to tailor your offense to who those guys are. So it's an issue of OK, who gives us the best chance to win. And then after that, what are they the best at? What does D’Wan do really well? What does Re-al do really well? So, that's what you're trying to find out. You're trying to find out who you think gives you the best shot and then what are they the best at, obviously.”

Uremovich on the offensive line:

“Both [Sam Davis and Bryce Thoman] have gotten bigger and stronger and I’m excited about both of those guys. Last year we got two spring practices, that’s all we got to see. By the time we got into camp, when we could finally practice together, it was a game week. And there’s no position on the football field that needs development more than the offensive line. It didn’t just happen to us, it happened to everyone across the country. Linemen across the country didn’t get spring ball, didn’t get spring walk-throughs, didn’t get the training camp experience for those guys to develop down the road. I am happy with those two but as a group, we’re still short on walk-throughs.”

Uremovich on the tight ends:

“Anytime you can have one of those guys, and a lot of time two of those guys, out there, it can create some problems for the defense personnel-wise. Then you add in the fact that you’re going to run a quarterback eight-to-12-to-14 times a game. There are some issues there defensively that if you don’t have those tight ends you can’t present. Both [David Martin-Robinson and Darius Pittman] can line up as receivers and catch the ball and both of them can be threats in the pass game. Right now, Pittman is playing more of the Y-position, which is the hand-down guy. DMR and [James] Dellas Pesca are playing more of the F-position, which is the move-guy. Like a fullback, wing and some receiver-type guy.”