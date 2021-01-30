A conversation with Jeff Knowles: Part Two
Temple defensive coordinator Jeff Knowles recently spoke with OwlScoop.com to discuss the retooling of Temple's defensive line, which will have to replace four players, including three lost to the ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news