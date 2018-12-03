Class of 2019 defensive end Parker Thomas recaps official visit to Temple
Parker Thomas, a defensive end who attends East Coast Prep in Massachusetts, was one of 10 official visitors Temple hosted this past weekend. Thomas, a 6-foot-3, 230-pounder, accumulated a school-r...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news