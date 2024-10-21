Don Otto's Temple - Tulsa gallery

in other news
Drayton: Simon is 'good to go,' but not yet ready to go
Sound confusing? Temple's third-year head coach explained what Evan Simon still needs to do to start Saturday.
Midseason mark: Injuries, inconsistency disrupt Temple's offense
MIdway through the season, Temple's offense has identified a few standouts but has also struggled with turnovers.
Owls at 6th, 8th in AAC men's and women's preseason polls
Guards Jamal Mashburn Jr. and Tiarra East garnered first- and second-team preseason conference honors as well.
20th-ranked Owls have learned from their losses
A closer look at Temple's 20th-ranked field hockey team and what led to their 5-game win streak.
The Scoop: S10, E11 - How to lose a game in 3 seconds
We recapped Temple's disastrous football loss at UConn, talked about the ranked field hockey team and more.
