Drayton: Simon is 'good to go,' but not yet ready to go

Drayton: Simon is 'good to go,' but not yet ready to go

Sound confusing? Temple's third-year head coach explained what Evan Simon still needs to do to start Saturday.

 • John DiCarlo
Midseason mark: Injuries, inconsistency disrupt Temple's offense

Midseason mark: Injuries, inconsistency disrupt Temple's offense

MIdway through the season, Temple's offense has identified a few standouts but has also struggled with turnovers.

 • Colin Schofield
Owls at 6th, 8th in AAC men's and women's preseason polls

Owls at 6th, 8th in AAC men's and women's preseason polls

Guards Jamal Mashburn Jr. and Tiarra East garnered first- and second-team preseason conference honors as well.

 • John DiCarlo
20th-ranked Owls have learned from their losses

20th-ranked Owls have learned from their losses

A closer look at Temple's 20th-ranked field hockey team and what led to their 5-game win streak.

 • Morgan Killian-Moseley
The Scoop: S10, E11 - How to lose a game in 3 seconds

The Scoop: S10, E11 - How to lose a game in 3 seconds

We recapped Temple's disastrous football loss at UConn, talked about the ranked field hockey team and more.

 • John DiCarlo

Premium content
Published Oct 21, 2024
Don Otto's Temple - Tulsa gallery
John DiCarlo  •  OwlScoop
