Don Otto's Temple - Villanova Gallery

While they won't play for the Big 5 title Saturday, a matchup with Villanova awaits Temple at the Wells Fargo Center.
Tarriyonna Gary scored all 12 of her points in the fourth quarter to lead the Owls to a 73-68 win over the Explorers.
Sam Houston State's K.C. Keeler, a Pennsylvania native and two-time national champ, will be Temple's next head coach.
Quante Berry's posted career highs of 18 points and 15 rebounds, but he didn't have much help in a 83-75 Big 5 loss.
A late interception from Evan Simon left the Owls short of pulling off a comeback in a 24-17 loss Saturday.
