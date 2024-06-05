Temple coach Stan Drayton introduced three additions to Temple football’s staff for the 2024 season on Tuesday.

Earnest Wilson will serve as the Chief of Staff, Sam Scott will be the Assistant Director of Player Personnel, and Toriana Brown will be the program’s Director of On-Campus Recruiting.

Wilson, who is taking over for former Chief of Staff Marcus Berry (now the Director of Player Personnel), was a receivers and tight ends coach at Drayton’s alma mater, Allegheny College, during Drayton’s tenure as a running back at the school. Wilson later became a head coach at the FCS, Division II and Division III levels.

“I have a long history with Coach Wilson, it’s tough for me to call him Earnest,” Drayton, who’s entering his third season as Temple’s coach, said. “He was one of my coaches at Allegheny, so we go back quite a bit. He has had an amazing career in football and will be invaluable to me and this staff.”

OwlScoop.com first reported the news of Wilson's impending hire last month.

Scott previously served as the defensive line at West Chester from 2018 through 2022 before joining Drayton's staff in February 2023, when he became a volunteer in both coaching and player personnel. His job was to help prepare the defensive linemen for meetings and practices, as well as help with recruitment by watching film and making sure on-campus visits went smoothly.

A four-letter football and basketball player at West Chester, Scott worked out for the Carolina Panthers, New York Jets and Jacksonville Jaguars after his time as a Golden Ram.

He never signed an NFL contract, but he did play professional football as a defensive lineman for the Calgary Stampeders (2011), Hamilton Tiger-Cats (2013-2015), and Winnipeg Blue Bombers (2016) of the Canadian Football League, as well as the Philadelphia Soul (2012) of the Arena Football League.

“Sam has been a volunteer here for over a year and has earned this full-time role,” Drayton said of Scott.

Smith, a 2023 graduate of the University of Illinois, spent two seasons as a football recruitment and operations intern at her alma mater before moving on to Marshall for the 2023 season to be their Director of On-Campus Recruiting.

Now on North Broad, she holds the same position she did for the Thundering Herd.

“Toriana will be a great addition who comes to us with experience from two respected schools,” Drayton said of Brown.