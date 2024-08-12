Third-year Temple head coach Stan Drayton, running backs coach Tyree Foreman and wide receivers coach Tyron Carrier spoke with reporters following the Owls’ Monday preseason camp practice at Chodoff Field.

Temple, which is now just 18 days away from its season opener at No. 16 Oklahoma, has several position battles to resolve, including the one at the starting quarterback position.

Here are some takeaways from Monday’s media availability.

Drayton is “not going to rush” the QB decision

With last year’s starter E.J. Warner now in camp at American Athletic Conference opponent Rice, the search for his replacement has lasted through spring ball into August’s preseason camp. Drayton had initially hoped to have a starter named two weeks prior to the Oklahoma game, but he indicated Monday that the deadline for that decision could last past this Friday, which would be two weeks before the opener.

He also said three players – Rutgers transfer Evan Simon, 2023 backup Forrest Brock and redshirt freshman Tyler Douglas – are still in the mix.

“They all bring a different skill set. Tyler really bringing a different skill set in terms of what he can do with his legs,” Drayton said, “and I think there's going to be a time and a place for that. I really do. But with Evan and Forrest, (when it comes to) grabbing the whole concept of the offense and starting to execute it the way it's supposed to, I think one guy has a great day, and then it takes a backseat to the next guy having a great day, and it's just been phenomenal competition. And like I said, it's been healthy. There's great camaraderie in that room, but they do know they're competing, and at some point we're gonna have to make that decision, and they know it, and I just like the direction that they're both going in right now, all three of them. They're making it really tough for us to finalize that.”

Drayton didn’t outright say it, but if one were to read the tea leaves there with his usage of ‘both’ before ‘all three of them,’ it sounds like either Simon or Brock would be likely to take the first snap in the opener, but there’s also a window of opportunity for Douglas to see some time later in the game.

Drayton is also going to take his time awarding single digits

Asked about a timeline for carrying on the tradition of awarding single digits to the best and toughest players on the roster, Drayton said he wants to respect the process and not rush it.

“I want to respect it, right?” Drayton said of the selection process. “I think we're getting close. I don't think the players are ready. I think we've made it tough on each other with the type of leadership that everybody's trying to exude out there. And within the units, there's really good camaraderie and accountability that's being held amongst them, which are all traits of a single digit. So to respect the tradition, I'm not going to rush it. I'm going to give myself some time to get to the next scrimmage, hopefully, and really try to figure some things out. I was hoping to, after the scrimmage (last Friday), maybe have some clean, clear, concise decisions on that piece of it, but I don't think it was fair for the kids, with the sense of how everybody is growing and elevating and really trying to fit into their roles on this football team and hold each other accountable with leadership and teammates being great teammates. The guys who we know that are not quite single digits right now are doing a great job following the right people, so I just want to give it its just due and make sure I do it right. I think that traditional deserves that.”

The head coach is very impressed with the new placekicker

Maddux Trujillo was still finishing his coursework at Austin Peay, where he made 38 of his 53 field goal attempts and 128 PATs, when Temple conducted its spring practices. Now that he’s arrived on North Broad Street via the transfer portal, it’s become quite clear that Drayton feels the Owls have upgraded that position.

The team’s practice blog at owlsports.com reported that Trujillo ended Sunday’s practice by making a 58-yard field goal. Trujillo’s career-best kick came back in 2022, a 55-yarder against Jacksonville State. He went 13 of 15 on field goals and 48 of 50 on extra points last season.

“The kid’s got a real leg,” Drayton said, “and it’s a luxury to have a guy that can kick it that far. When the real bullets are flying, I hope that there's ice in his veins, and that's the one thing that's an unknown until we get to the season. But as far as what his leg is capable of doing, it really does help the mindset of how I manage the game in certain situations according to field position. I think we can get into (scoring position) a lot sooner than we did a year ago based on field position.”

Stay tuned for more on the Owls’ running backs and wide receivers tomorrow and Wednesday.