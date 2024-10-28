Dylan King talks about his Temple commitment

Dante Wright, who missed most of the Tulsa game, could return to play at ECU, Stan Drayton told reporters Monday.
Find out which Temple players logged the most snaps in Saturday's 20-10 win over Tulsa here.
Check out OwlScoop.com's photo gallery from Temple's 20-10 homecoming win over Tulsa.
Evan Simon threw for 297 yards and a TD in his return, and Diwun Black collected two sacks to lead the defense.
Following a bye week, Temple is set to face a Tulsa team that has struggled on defense this year.
Dante Wright, who missed most of the Tulsa game, could return to play at ECU, Stan Drayton told reporters Monday.
Find out which Temple players logged the most snaps in Saturday's 20-10 win over Tulsa here.
Check out OwlScoop.com's photo gallery from Temple's 20-10 homecoming win over Tulsa.