OwlScoop - Edward Saydee putting together an impressive preseason camp

Edward Saydee finally got his first touches at running back during Temple’s final minutes of the season last December, logging two carries for two yards in the fourth quarter of Temple’s 55-13 blowout loss to North Carolina in the Military Bowl.

Even though the game was well out of reach at that point, Saydee was focused on making as big of a play as he could.

“For me, I was just trying to stay poised and do what I had to do,” Saydee said during Friday’s media availability. “At the end of the day, I still have to make a play regardless of the score or regardless of the scoreboard, regardless of if we win or lose, and I still had to do what I had to do to get in. So I was just thinking about making sure I get my play right and move on to the next play.”

Before appearing against UNC, Saydee played in only three games, mainly on special teams. And because he only appeared in four games, Saydee was able to earn a redshirt year.

Saydee didn’t see a lot of playing time last season because he was behind Jager Gardner and leading rusher Re’Mahn Davis on the depth chart. Last season, Gardner and Davis combined for 1,521 rushing yards and scored 13 of Temple’s 16 rushing touchdowns.

Now that Gardner has graduated and Davis is the incumbent starter, Saydee is competing for reps behind Davis. According to running backs coach Gabe Infante, Saydee is challenging redshirt senior Tayvon Ruley for the backup position.

Of the two, Ruley is the more experienced player, finishing with 127 rushing yards and one touchdown last season. But Saydee's high school numbers at Penn Charter - 1,446 rushing yards and 25 touchdowns as a senior and more than 3,000 career rushing yards and 53 touchdowns in three seasons - offer a glimpse at why he could potentially be a significant contributor in the future.

“We don’t compete with each other, we compete with ourself,” Saydee said. “As for me, I compete with myself each and every day. I just try to get better my way. I want every single running back to be great on every single play. If they do wrong, I’m mad. If they do good, I’m happy.”

Infante has “a lot of confidence” in giving Saydee playing time and trusts his ability as a runner and pass protector. Saydee is also impressing Infante on special teams and starting on three of the four special teams units.

“You gotta remember, Saydee didn’t have as much game experience last year as Tayvon did,” Infante said. “So for him to be able to do that right now and push Tayvon really helps us a lot and gives us a lot of depth.”

This offseason, Saydee has been working on his consistency the most.

“The spot I’m at, I just gotta do my best, like when I get a chance to get in or show out, I have to,” Saydee said. “I have to play every single snap. Every single down, I have to be great. That’s how I think. I just gotta stay consistent from Monday through Friday.”