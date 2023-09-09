Temple won its season opener last Saturday when it defeated Akron 24-21 and will now look to start 2-0 for the first time since 2019 when the Owls travel to Rutgers Saturday.

Kickoff at SHI Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m., and the game will be televised on the Big Ten Network.

The Owls struggled to find a rhythm in the first half against Akron, scoring just 10 points, all of which came in the second quarter. Sophomore quarterback and reigning American Athletic Conference rookie of the year E.J. Warner threw for 138 yards in the half but missed multiple open receivers.

The game changed in the second half after Temple second-year head coach Stan Drayton dug into his players, hoping to light a spark. It's safe to say his halftime speech worked, as the offense scored 14 points and the defense held the Zips scoreless and iced the game with an interception by Colorado State graduate transfer safety Tywan Francis with 2 minutes, 31 seconds left to play.

As for the Scarlet Knights, they're coming off a 24-7 win at home against Northwestern. However, the Wildcats are a program in shambles after firing head coach Pat Fitzgerald in July due to reports of hazing on the team.

Rutgers was able to capitalize off the rebuilding program, holding Northwestern to just 12 rushing yards on 22 carries and 189 passing yards by three Wildcats. Sixth-year quarterback Ben Bryant, a Cincinnati transfer, was 20-of-36 for 169 yards, junior quarterback Brendan Sullivan was 3-of-4 for 13 yards, and senior punter Hunter Renner completed a seven-yard pass. The Scarlet Knights’ defense played shutout football until 19 seconds remained in the game.

WHEN TEMPLE IS ON OFFENSE

Temple started slow against Akron but turned things around in the second half after Warner settled in and graduate running back Edward Saydee found the end zone twice on a pair of touchdown catches.

Warner had a modest 138 passing yards in the first half but could've had more if not for some inaccuracy and a dropped pass on throws over 10 yards.

Warner had graduate wide receiver Amad Anderson Jr. open with a little more than five minutes left in the first quarter and redshirt sophomore wide receiver Zae Baines open in space with a little more than a minute to go before halftime on routes that would have netted about 25 yards and 40 yards, respectively, but was not able to hit them in stride, resulting in incompletions. Warner also had graduate tight end and single-digit David Martin-Robinson open around the halfway mark of the first quarter for what would have been a gain of 18 yards, but the pass was dropped. The pass was elevated but one the experienced tight end should've been able to haul in.

Warner threw for 154 yards in the second half, bringing his game total to 292 and led the offense to three lengthy drives to open the second half. Warner and the Owls came away with 14 points on those three drives, which lasted eight plays, 11 plays and nine plays, respectively.

Drayton said after the game that Warner, who averaged 275 passing yards per game in 2022, needs to be better. He has very high expectations for the 19-year-old quarterback, who was the only FBS player with 400-plus passing yards in multiple games in 2022.

The Owls running backs had a lackluster performance against the Zips, finishing with just 61 rushing yards on 28 carries. They’ll have to face a stout group of linemen and linebackers that allowed just 12 rushing yards against the Wildcats, the fewest they've allowed all-time against a Big Ten opponent.

The Scarlet Knights’ two leading tacklers on Sunday were linebackers Deion Jennings and Tyreem Powell with nine and eight, respectively. They could cause trouble for a Temple running back group that was inconsistent running through contact.

Redshirt sophomore Darvon Hubbard was the leading rusher for the Owls against Akron with 35 yards, while Saydee was second on the team with 18 yards. Drayton said he wants more out of his running backs despite them playing behind a young offensive line, one that had a pair of guards - true freshman Luke Watson and redshirt freshman Jackson Pruitt - making their first career starts. The return of 6-foot-3, 305-pound graduate offensive guard Wisdom Quarshie should be a good thing for the Owls Saturday, as Watson struggled early last Saturday against Akron, which could be expected for a true freshman who hasn’t had the benefit of a college offseason program yet.

Temple’s receivers, on the other hand, had a productive day against Akron. Their leading receiver was redshirt junior wide receiver Dante Wright, who had seven catches for 71 yards. The longest reception of the day belonged to Baines for 31 yards. Right behind him were Martin-Robinson (four catches, 51 yards), graduate wide receiver Anderson Jr. (four catches, 65 yards) and graduate tight end Jordan Smith (one catch, 20 yards).

Temple’s receivers will have to face some ballhawks from a Rutgers secondary that picked off Bryant twice. Junior cornerback Robert Longerbeam, who initially issued a verbal commitment to Temple before flipping to Rutgers, got his third career interception, while fellow junior cornerback Max Melton logged his sixth.