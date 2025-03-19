We're not here to be 'OK,' K.C. Keeler says after fourth spring practice

For most college football teams, spring football is a chance for programs to fine tune their squads for the upcoming season. Many teams have undergone facelifts during the previous offseason and the practices give both the players and coaching staff a fresh slate.

That sentiment meant just a bit more for Temple heading into its spring season. The Owls are heading into new head coach K.C. Keeler’s first season and using the 14 spring practices to get used to a new offense, a new defense and a new way of doing things.

The first three practices, Keeler felt, were solid. Tuesday’s session was not.

“I told the boys, ‘We're not here to be OK,’” Keeler said. “I thought this was the first thing we've done since I've been here that hasn't been on the high level. I thought our winter workouts were great. I thought the first three spring practices were really good. This is probably what most people in the country look like. I have no interest in looking like most people in the country.”

While the team's effort during the day left a lot to be desired from Keeler, there were still a few positives for the Owls’ fourth day of practice. The defense outshined the offense to Keeler's enjoyment as Temple saw a step forward from a group that has struggled in recent years.

Simon looking comfortable

Keeler has made it known that the team is looking to add competition in the quarterback room via the transfer portal after the conclusion of spring ball. Temple brought in Tyler Walker, the former Montana State offensive coordinator, to direct the offense. Walker's offense favors a mobile quarterback.

Although he was running more to salvage a play last season behind one of the nation’s worst offensive lines, Evan Simon has looked comfortable and looked savvy using his legs this spring.

Simon spent much of Tuesday’s practice extending plays and keeping the ball on designed quarterback runs. When he was able to throw the football, it was a mixed bag at times. His best throw was a dime to wide receiver Antonio Jones on a seam route against what we can pressure is the first-team defense for now.

It wasn’t all sunshine, though. Simon made a few iffy decisions when it came time to throw the football. Wide receiver Kajiya Hollawayne was pushed to the ground by cornerback Omar Ibrahim on a slant right, and Simon threw the ball while he was still on his back. Another missed opportunity came when wide receiver John Adams created space and got open, but Simon whiffed on the throw.

It was otherwise a good day for Simon, who won Temple’s practice player of the week after the first week of practice. While the plan is to bring in another quarterback, the team has a plan if Simon is the man under center.

“Great offenses tweak what they do based on the skill set of the quarterback,” Keeler said. “If Evan's our starter, we will make this Evan friendly. There's no question about that. He does some really good things. So again, I think we need better competition at that position.”

Some improved offensive line and tight end play

Temple’s Achilles’ heel last season, among other weaknesses, was its offensive line.

However, that was the one position group where Keeler didn’t play portal kombat between December and February, and he has been impressed by the production of the line so far. The Owls’ line, albeit not going 100% in full pads like it would on a normal game day, looked good against the defensive line Tuesday.

Keeler pointed at the line’s growth in such a short time. The line created several holes for Sam Houston State transfer running back Jay Ducker, who also impressed Tuesday.

“From day one to day four, they're starting to look a little bit like an offense,” Keeler said. “You kind of see the footwork all together. They're starting to understand how to work, how to work together in certain schemes. I think of any position that I've seen the biggest jump, it's been the offensive line. We're not even close to being where we need to get to, but it's really encouraging to see that progress happening.”

Temple will be without last season’s starting center Grayson Mains this spring, but Chris Smith has held his own in Mains’ place.

Freshman tight end Ryder Kusch also stood out Tuesday. A native of White Rock, British Columbia in Canada, Kusch joined the Owls early from The Hun School in Princeton, where he caught 35 passes for 692 yards and two touchdowns last season. He practiced with Simon and what looked to be the first-team offense for much of Tuesday’s practice.

“Great that he came at this time of year, because he will give him a chance to play for us when the fall rolls around,” Keeler said. “I don't say he's been a surprise, because we were really excited to have him, but he's done a nice job out there as a freshman.”

Hardin becoming starting kicker

Carl Hardin came into spring ball with big shoes to fill, looking to replace the production of record-setting kicker Maddox Trujillo, who participated in the NFL Combine a few weeks ago.

So far, so good. Hardin has earned a scholarship and has made good on it this spring. On Tuesday, Hardin drilled a 57-yarder that looked like it could have been good from 60.

Then he hit a 60-yarder on his next kick to close out practice.

“I really like what they're doing,” Hardin said. “I like the way we end practice with field goals. It's cool to hit the last field goal of the day and then you're done with practice, but that means there's a lot of pressure on you to end practice as well.”

Front page photo by Landon Stafford