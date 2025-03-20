The Scoop: S10, E36 - Brian Smith likes the look of his defense

Want some behind-the-scenes details about a Temple spring football practice? You’ll hear about that from Johnny Zawislak on this week’s episode and hear from Owls defensive coordinator Brian Smith. Another packed mailbag asks us about hoops, the portal, scheduling and much more.

Intro: 0:00 – 2:08

On (or around) this date: 2:08 – 12:56

Spring football report: 12:56 – 18:42

Defensive coordinator Brian Smith: 18:42 – 23:18

The Inquirer’s upcoming behind-the-scenes look at Temple football: 23:18 – 26:04

Mailbag: 26:04 – end