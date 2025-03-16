Brian Smith's homecoming could set Temple in the right direction

St. Thomas Aquinas (NJ) linebacker Anwar Witherspoon visited Temple on Tuesday and left with his latest offer.
Rice routed Temple 67-49 Tuesday night, putting an end to the Owls' American Athletic Conference tittle hopes.
Listen to the first-year Temple head coach's full interview with reporters from Tuesday.
OwlScoop's spring position preview series continues with a look at Temple's linebackers, a group that's lost a lot.
A dominant third quarter vaulted the Owls into the conference tournament semifinals.
St. Thomas Aquinas (NJ) linebacker Anwar Witherspoon visited Temple on Tuesday and left with his latest offer.
Rice routed Temple 67-49 Tuesday night, putting an end to the Owls' American Athletic Conference tittle hopes.
Listen to the first-year Temple head coach's full interview with reporters from Tuesday.