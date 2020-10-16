OwlScoop - Gameday preview: USF

WHEN TEMPLE IS ON OFFENSE

Temple has its virtual homecoming game against USF this Saturday with a chance to get its first win of the shortened season.

The Owls are coming off a 31-29 road loss to a reeling Navy team that culminated in a failed 2-point conversion attempt with less than a minute remaining in the fourth quarter. Third-year starting quarterback Anthony Russo rolled out to his right looking for running back Re’Mahn Davis, who was smothered by Navy linebacker Terrell Adams at the 3-yard line, leading to the incompletion.

Head coach Rod Carey said postgame that he overruled offensive coordinator Mike Uremovich’s play and that it’s one he’d like to get back.

“We should have gone with his in retrospect,” Carey admitted. “I thought mine was a good one. They covered it, so he didn’t really have any place to go with the ball. So it was a bad call. It wasn’t Anthony. It was my fault.”

Russo threw for 206 yards on the night, connecting on 21 of his 30 passing attempts. But perhaps the most noteworthy takeaway from his opening day performance was the way he made plays with his legs.

Russo rushed for 20 yards on four attempts, two of which resulted in goal-to-go touchdowns. Navy’s defensive line has had its struggles so far this season entering the game, having allowed 119 points. Not to mention, the Midshipmen were short-handed four defensive starters for injury-related reasons -- linebacker Diego Fagot, linebacker Tama Tuitele, safety Evan Fochtman and nose guard Sio Saipaia. Saturday, Russo will face a Bulls team that has limited opposing quarterbacks to only 33 yards off scrambles all season.

In terms of his weapons offensively, Russo was able to spread the ball around, getting four different guys at least four receptions. Branden Mack led the way with seven receptions for 80 yards and one touchdown. Jadan Blue and tight end David Martin-Robinson hauled in five catches apiece while Randle Jones added four. Temple’s receiving corps should continue to be a strong suit, returning each of its three starters from a year ago.

Part of that success came from Uremovich’s play calling.

“[Uremovich] did a great job of getting me some short, easy completions to start the game,” Russo said. “I think he knows that’s a great way to calm a quarterback down, especially in a Week 1 game like this, so I definitely think I calmed down once I was able to get a couple of completions under my belt.”

USF is being outscored 130-58 through its first four games, including losses to Notre Dame, Cincinnati and ECU. Its lone win came over The Citadel on Sept. 12. Opposing quarterbacks have completed 50 of 91 pass attempts and have been picked off by Bulls defenders just four times. Three of those four came during a 28-7 loss to Cincinnati on Oct. 2.

During Tuesday’s media availability Russo said he’s seen different looks on tape from USF’s defense than he’s seen the past two times they’ve played.

“Normally they are a press man, right up in the wide receiver’s faces and playing man coverage with a good amount of blitz,” Russo said. “This year it’s much different. They’ve gone with a three-safety look and some funky different looks in the back end of coverages.”

Russo added that this week will be big for watching film on both pre-snap and post-snap alignments to be able to diagnose tendencies with a lot of the shifts in the Bulls’ secondary and a handful of varying three-safety looks.

Temple left plenty of points on the board in its 17-7 win over USF last season on Nov. 7. The Owls had a turnover on downs on the Bulls’ nine-yard line, Jager Gardner got stuffed on a 4th-and-1, Russo threw a pick inside the Bulls’ 30-yard line, they settled for a field goal after driving down the field early in the fourth quarter and turned it over on downs again inside the red zone towards the end of the game. Still, they walked away with a win.

Blue led the way for the receiving core in that game with 121 yards on 11 receptions. The receiver with the next most receptions in the win was Jose Barbon with three for 17 yards.

Saturday should be a chance to redeem themselves by finishing drives and putting the ball in the end zone, something the Owls were better with against Navy but ultimately thwarted them from picking up the win.

Fans also got their first look at Temple’s backfield depth. Davis, the unequivocal leader in the backfield, saw the majority of the carries with 23 for 97 yards. Tayvon Ruley had the next best with 46 yards on five carries.

Three of Temple’s four touchdowns against Navy came on the ground -- two from Russo and one from Davis. Considering USF has allowed opposing teams to rack up 956 total rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns, the Owls should find success in the ground game. The last outing for the Bulls, a 44-24 loss to East Carolina, only highlighted their run-defense struggles, allowing 210 total rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns.

As for Temple’s offensive line, Carey was pleased with the unit’s performance as a whole last weekend.

Offensive line coach Joe Tripodi shuffled a few pieces around for the Owls’ first game of the season. Leon Pinto started in place of Adam Klein, who suffered a minor injury in practice but is expected to return on Saturday. Vincent Picozzi and Michael Niese both saw starts at the tackle positions for the first time in their respective careers. And former starting left tackle Isaac Moore was also thrown into the shuffle, seeing seven snaps at left tackle.

Carey was adamant that he would have liked to see Temple’s offense produce more yards in the run game, despite 166 yards rushing. An improvement in blocking up front would also give Russo more leeway to extend broken plays with his legs.

“We’ve got a really good test with Temple,” USF head coach Jeff Scott said during his media availability on Tuesday. “I’m very impressed turning on the video. I didn’t really know what to expect knowing that they played their first game against Navy and they looked like they were in mid-season form offensively.”