IMG Academy guard Cam Miles decommits

After losing five players via the transfer portal, Temple lost a piece of its future when IMG Academy point guard Cam Miles announced Tuesday on social media that he is decommitting from the Owls.

Miles, one of the better postgraduate point guards in the 2025 class, signed with Temple back in November. But because the NCAA Division I council signed off on the immediate elimination of the national letter of intent program back in October, a recruit like Miles is free to go elsewhere without having to get out of the formal, binding agreement that the NLI once was.

Miles did not immediately return a message early Tuesday afternoon seeking comment.

Miles committed to Temple back in September and signed with the Owls in November, along with Westtown School guard Cam Wallace.

In addition to Wallace announcing his de-commitment, guard Jameel Brown announced he would be entering the NCAA’s transfer portal, joining former Temple teammates Quante Berry, Dillon Battie, Zion Stanford and Elijah Gray. Brown, a Penn State transfer, averaged 5.3 points through eight games with the Owls before sitting out the rest of the season due to personal reasons.