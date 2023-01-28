Temple sophomore guards Jasha Clinton and Aniya Gourdine were dismissed from the women's basketball team, a Temple spokesperson confirmed Friday evening.

After serving their one-game suspension in the Owls’ 68-59 victory over Tulane, the sophomore guards were set to return for Saturday’s matchup against UCF, but they will no longer be a part of the team.

Clinton started in 16 of the 18 games she played this season and averaged 11.1 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game prior to her dismissal, while Gourdine averaged just 4.8 points in her six games she played this season.

The Owls (8-11, 3-4 American Athletic Conference) will host the Knights (10-8,1-5 American Athletic Conference) Saturday at the Liacouras Center. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN+.