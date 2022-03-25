Jeremiah Williams enters transfer portal

Temple guard Jeremiah Williams announced he is entering the transfer portal via his Instagram Friday.

The announcement comes as Williams is recovering from shoulder surgery.

“I would like to thank Owl Nation for the unconditional support through the highs and lows,” Williams wrote in his post. “A kid from Chicago given an amazing opportunity to play basketball in the heart of Philadelphia. I would like to thank all of my coaches, teammates, the trainers, the staff, and Owl Nation and everyone who made my last two years here unforgettable.”

The guard spent two seasons with the Owls and averaged 9.5 points per game, 4.3 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game this past season as a second-year freshman. Williams injured his shoulder in Temple's Feb. 7 loss at USF, missed the next three games and then played his last 17 minutes of the season and ultimately in a Temple uniform in a Feb. 24 loss at Memphis.

Williams is the third Owl to leave the program this offseason, following point guard Tai Strickland and Jake Forrester.