Justin Holmes catches Temple's attention
Justin Holmes doesn’t have an offer yet from Temple, but he’s one of the quarterbacks on their 2022 board.“And we’re happy with that right now,” Holmes told OwlScoop.com. The Northwestern Lehigh Hi...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news