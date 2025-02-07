K.C. Keeler talks coordinators, single-digits and roster outlook

We went 1-on-1 with former Temple star Tim Terry, now the Chiefs' Director of Player Personnel and Pro Scouting.
Temple's staff is slated to host a handful of players prior to next week's National Signing Day.
The Owls lost a 13-point halftime lead in what would have been a big road win at UNT.
Jamal Mashburn Jr.'s career-high 34 points helped Temple hold off the AAC's worst team and stay undefeated at home.
We'll get you caught up on the latest Temple football midyear transfers and an important week ahead for Temple hoops.
We went 1-on-1 with former Temple star Tim Terry, now the Chiefs' Director of Player Personnel and Pro Scouting.
Temple's staff is slated to host a handful of players prior to next week's National Signing Day.
The Owls lost a 13-point halftime lead in what would have been a big road win at UNT.