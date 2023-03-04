Defensive lineman Lancine Turay gained 25 pounds during Temple’s offseason program.

After losing defensive lineman Darian Varner to Wisconsin via the transfer portal, Temple needs a few players in its defensive line room to step up, including Turay.

Turay, who pronounces his first name LAN-sun-AY, transferred from North Carolina to Temple in 2021. During fall camp that year, he suffered a season-ending lower-body injury. He later returned from his setback and made an impact as a rotational player last season.

Although he finished with 11 tackles and 2.5 sacks, Turay is expected to make a larger impact because he made a physical transformation.

“He’s 270 pounds now,” defensive line coach Antoine Smith said at Thursday’s media availability on Zoom. “So he’ll be better at the point of attack. I think his ceiling is really high…

“And I think there will be another wave of development with him because he’s consistently played football for a year without being injured.”

Turay believes adding 25 pounds improved his strength and explosiveness. His current size is better suited to stop successful rushing attacks.

Temple’s 2023 spring football practices will be pivotal for Turay’s development. The 6-foot-6 defensive lineman is at full health and expects to improve from previous seasons.

“I think it’s very big,” Turay said about feeling healthier. “I feel like [there are] a lot of expectations, but I am definitely more prepared to be a more complete player this year.”

Turay experienced ups and downs throughout his collegiate career. When he first returned to the field for the Owls, he felt nervous because it was his first full season back from his injury. He overcame those jitters by developing a day-by-day approach and listening to Temple’s coaching staff..

His patient approach was successful because he learned not to rush back and be too aggressive during his rehab.

Turay comes from a football background. His older brother, defensive lineman Kemoko Turay, played at Rutgers and is a five-year NFL veteran.

His family’s support meant a lot to him.

“They were everything to me during that time,” Turay said about his family. “There are good days emotionally and there are bad days emotionally. I can lean on those guys.”

Turay is now a graduate student who first arrived on a college campus in 2018. Through the years, he has struggled to make a significant impact at two different college programs from a production standpoint.

He showed glimpses of potential and is now looking to build upon those positive attributes to reach his ceiling this fall.

“My individual goals is to stay on the weight and be consistent in that area,” Turay said. “Be consistent in the weight room. Be more consistent on the field.”