Living on the edge: Owls pick up pair of pass rush commitments

Gannon defensive end Charles Calhoun and Hillside High School defensive end Uyi Igiehon announced their verbal pledges to the Owls within the span of a couple hours late Saturday afternoon. Calhoun, a four-year starter and All-PSAC player at the Division II level, broke his news first, and Igiehon followed about 90 minutes later.

Temple received a pair of verbal commitments that should bolster the program’s pass rush – one for the immediate future and one for 2026.

Calhoun, a 6-foot-2, 245-pound edge rusher, chose Temple over an offer from Sam Houston State, the program K.C. Keeler left to come to North Broad Street back in December. He racked up 11 sacks, 22.5 tackles for a loss and 89 total tackles over the last two seasons. After entering the transfer portal following the close of the 2024 season, he took an official visit to Monmouth. Albany, Bryant and Norfolk State also offered the Euclid, Ohio native.

At Temple, Calhoun will be reunited with his former St. Edward High School teammate Jaylen Castleberry, who arrived on North Broad Street following the 2024 season via the transfer portal from Youngstown State. Castleberry, like Calhoun, started his college career at the D-II level, playing first at Tiffin University before moving up to Youngstown State.

Igiehon, who posted news of offers from programs like Syracuse, Pitt and James Madison back in January, became Keeler’s first verbal commitment from the 2026 class. The 6-5, 225-pound defensive end logged 17 tackles last season and also played some wide receiver at North Jersey’s Hillside High School.

Igiehon, who took an unofficial visit to Temple last Wednesday, posted news of his official visit from June 6-8 that same day. Provided nothing changes between now and then, he’ll enjoy that trip as a committed player.