A good recruiting week for Temple head coach Adam Fisher and his staff got better when former Saint Joseph’s point guard and legacy recruit Lynn Greer III announced his verbal commitment to the Owls Wednesday afternoon.

Greer III, the son of former Temple star and Fisher’s Chief of Staff Lynn Greer II, averaged 11.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game and started 61 games in two seasons at Big 5 rival Saint Joseph’s after spending part of his freshman season at Dayton. The 6-foot-2 guard finished in the top 10 in the Atlantic 10 conference in assists per game in both of his seasons on Hawk Hill.

Greer III’s announcement came two days after Jamal Mashburn Jr., a three-time all-Mountain West Conference guard at New Mexico, announced his verbal commitment to Temple. With both players on board, Fisher and his staff have now landed two difference-making players for their backcourt after Hysier Miller and Jordan Riley, two guards who helped lead the Owls to the American Athletic Conference tournament championship game, left via the transfer portal.

Greer III said he opted for Temple after receiving interest from programs like Villanova, Seton Hall, Providence, USC, Cal and SMU in the transfer portal. He told OwlScoop.com that he’s not sure yet if he will have one or two seasons of eligibility remaining, depending upon how the NCAA views his freshman season at Dayton, where he played in just 10 games.

“I just wanted to feel at home, feel like I can call a place home,” Greer III told OwlScoop Wednesday evening, “so that was the main thing I was looking for. I was also looking for a good relationship with the coach off the court, off and on the court, just having a person that I can just go to and talk to have a normal conversation with, and Coach Fisher was that for me. He also recruited me at Miami when I was in high school (when Fisher was an assistant at Miami), so I know what kind of guy I'm getting out of him, and what kind of coach I'm getting out of him.

“And as far as Temple, it's pretty much like my second home. Because all my life, my dad is an alumni from Temple. I was always at the gym. I’ve been going to the game since (former Temple star) Khalif (Wyatt, now Fisher’s director of player development) was here and Shizz Alston and all those guys. So it's just a special place to me, and I just feel comfortable here.”

Greer III broke down his decision in more detail with OwlScoop.com Wednesday evening, and you can listen to the first part of that interview here.

OwlScoop subscribers will be able to listen to the full conversation later this week as our recruiting coverage continues.