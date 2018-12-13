Temple will host a 3 p.m. press conference today at the Liacouras Center's Fox-Gittis Room to introduce former Miami defensive coordinator Manny Diaz as the Owls' next head football coach.

Diaz, who guided a Hurricanes defense that was No. 1 nationally in tackles for a loss, passing yards allowed and third-down defense, is replacing Geoff Collins, who left Temple after two seasons to become the new head coach at Georgia Tech.

Diaz will become the 28th head coach in the history of the Temple football program.

Miami, which finished 7-5 overall this season and in fourth place in the ACC's Coastal division, had the nation's No. 15 scoring defense under Diaz and allowed an average of just 18.2 points per game. A year ago, Diaz's Miami defense led the nation in sacks, and his 2016 unit was 12th nationally in scoring defense at 18.5 points per game.

