Temple head coach Stan Drayton spoke with reporters during his weekly Monday press conference at Edberg-Olson Hall coming off the Owls’ 30-14 victory over Lafayette.

The game had more storylines than just Drayton’s first win as a head coach, however, as true freshman quarterback E.J. Warner relieved D’Wan Mathis in the second quarter and helped lead Temple to a win by completing 14 of his 19 passes for 173 yards and two touchdowns.

Warner is now listed atop Temple’s most recent depth chart at quarterback heading into Saturday’s homecoming game against Rutgers, and Drayton said the 6-foot, 190-pound Brophy College Prep product will continue to see first-team reps in practice this week.

In addition to talking about Warner’s performance, Drayton also talked about tight end Jordan Smith and wide receiver Ian Stewart Monday, along with what the Owls will have to do to upset Rutgers Saturday.

In a rematch with Rutgers, the Owls will be trying to avenge one of their biggest blowout losses of 2021, a 61-14 drubbing at the hand of the Scarlet Knights in last year’s season opener.

Greg Schiano leads the Scarlet Knights into Lincoln Financial Field with a 2-0 record after a one-point victory at Boston College in the opener and a 66-7 rout of Wagner this past weekend in which Rutgers rushed for 310 yards.

You can listen to Drayton’s Monday interview here and read some excerpts from it below.

Drayton on E.J. Warner’s play Saturday, including a fourth-quarter touchdown pass he delivered to Jordan Smith under pressure:

“The way he handled the pressure, he didn’t flinch. He went out there and executed the offense. Didn’t try to step outside of himself. He put the ball where it needed to be put. He took some hits, responded to those hits. Very excited about what he is capable of doing moving forward. He has a very high ceiling as a player and still has a lot to learn. But to be on that stage when his number was called and to be prepared was something we were excited about. Very poised and did his job.”

Drayton on how D’Wan Mathis handled being benched in favor of Warner:

“D’Wan has been phenomenal. He’s a guy who wants to win and is all about winning. He trusts us as a coaching staff that we are going to put our players in the proper position to win. When things weren’t going his way, his response wasn’t that of disappointment. It was who is the next guy in and what can I do to help him have success for the team to have success? So it’s been a great response by D’Wan.”

Drayton on tight end Jordan Smith, who had two catches for 26 yards, including the scoring toss from Warner.

“It was awesome to see Jordan get success out there. He’s worked his butt off with the opportunity he had out there and took advantage of it. Very talented young man. He has worked his butt off through things, changing positions, putting on weight, and having to learn a new system. It has been a constant improvement in a trend in the right direction so I think the future is bright for Jordan.”

Drayton on Rutgers’s offense:

“They are very multiple formationally. They do a lot of creativity in the run game that gets guys open in space, but they compliment their run game by getting the ball in space to their wide receivers, RPO’s, and they’ll force us to lock in, get lined up, stay true to our keys, be very disciplined and still cut it loose and tackle their athletes in space. And we have to be very physical up front with this unit so we have a nice challenge ahead of us. If you’re going to play with Rutgers, you have to stop their strength, which is their run game.”

Drayton on the cornerback rotation:

“Trying to put the right guys in the right situation at the right time. (Safety) Corey Palmer was a guy that played corner, Elijah Clark played some corner and D Hill (Dominick Hill) played some corner. It’s a competition going on there, and we’re going to put the right guy there at the right time.”