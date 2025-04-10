Owls have final tune-up practice before spring game

Thursday was a better day for the offense. Get the scoop here, along with audio from linebackers coach Keith Dudzinski.
A mailbag-heavy episode looks at the losses of Cam Miles and Jameel Brown, along with some spring football updates.
Get a detailed look from our reporting at how the Owls looked during Tuesday's spring practice.
Miles announced his decision on social media, leaving Temple with one remaining recruit from the 2025 class.
The defensive lineman left for Oklahoma State in the portal but quickly changed his mind to come back to Temple.
Thursday was a better day for the offense. Get the scoop here, along with audio from linebackers coach Keith Dudzinski.
A mailbag-heavy episode looks at the losses of Cam Miles and Jameel Brown, along with some spring football updates.
Get a detailed look from our reporting at how the Owls looked during Tuesday's spring practice.