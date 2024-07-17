Miles, who now has close to 25 offers, picked up offers early in his recruitment from programs like Arizona State. Charlotte and ECU, two of Temple's American Athletic Conference opponents, have offered Miles over the last week, and he took an unofficial visit to Big East program DePaul last month.

Temple head coach Adam Fisher watched Miles play over the weekend on the Under Armour circuit with Florida-based SOH Elite and offered soon after, according to a source familiar with Miles' recruitment.