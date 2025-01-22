Second-half surge leads Temple to fourth straight win

Following a poor-shooting first half Wednesday afternoon, Temple had work to do to close out East Carolina for the second time this season.

The Owls’ defense had done the work of holding the Pirates to just five made field goals and holding a seven-point lead, but third-year head coach Diane Richardson’s team needed a better offensive showing to finish the game strong.

Temple was able to do just that in the third quarter, shooting 53% and hitting five threes en route to a 27-point quarter. Guards Tarriyonna Gary and Kaylah Turner scored nine points each during the quarter, with Gary hitting three of the Owls five shots from deep.

Temple’s third quarter barrage was its highest-scoring period this season, and the Owls took that momentum into the fourth quarter in picking up their fourth straight win, a 69-52 road victory at Williams Arena.

Guard Tiarra East, who has struggled recently, was able to find her footing and led Temple (12-6, 6-1 American Athletic Conference) in scoring with 19 points on 8 of 19 shooting and five rebounds. Gary finished with 13 points and five assists, while Turner finished with 14 points and four assists of her own.

Forward Jaleesa Molina also contributed to the win with nine points and eight rebounds. With forwards Anissa Rivera and Amaya Oliver balancing foul trouble, freshman Felicia Jacobs saw 17 minutes of play and added four points and seven rebounds.

Forward Amiya Joyner led ECU (10-9, 2-5) with 17 points and 11 rebounds for her seventh double-double on the season. Guard Timia Ware scored 14 points on 5 of 10 shooting with two threes, while Anzhan Hutton finished with 12 points, nine rebounds and five steals in the loss. As a team, the Pirates shot an abysmal 26% from the field, the lowest field goal percentage the Owls have held a team to this season.

Temple will look to extend its win streak to five games when it hosts Tulane Saturday at 2 p.m. at the Liacouras Center.