Shane Dezonie commits to Temple

The 6-foot-5 Dezonie, ranked 90th in the 2021 recruiting class by Rivals, shot 46 percent from the field and 56 percent (14 of 25) from 3-point range in 35 games as a freshman with the Commodores this past season. He averaged 2.4 points and 1.6 rebounds in 10.9 minutes per game and played 13 minutes off the bench when Temple won at Vanderbilt back on Dec. 7.

Dezonie entered the transfer portal in late March and verbally committed to St. Joseph’s on April 10. But a little more than a month later on May 23, Dezonie announced on Twitter that he would not be enrolling at St. Joe’s and would instead remain in the portal.

Three days later, Dezonie told Stock Risers that he had heard from several programs since announcing he would remain in the portal, including Oklahoma, Oregon and Temple.

OwlScoop.com reported last week on its podcast, The Scoop, that Dezonie had been on campus at head coach Aaron McKie’s Temple team camp. He joins an Owls program that went 17-12 last season and returns three of its top four scorers in Khalif Battle, Damian Dunn and Zach Hicks, as well as Big 5 Rookie of the Year Jahlil White.

Dezonie prepped at New Hampshire’s Brewster Academy and signed with Arizona but decommitted after the program dismissed former head coach Sean Miller. As a junior at New Jersey’s Hudson Catholic High School, Dezonie shot 36 percent from 3-point range while averaging 12.4 points, 4.1 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game.