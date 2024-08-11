PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1QQ0dMNlRMRDY5Jyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Simon says he'll be ready

Ryan Mack
OwlScoop.com Staff Reporter

Evan Simon is no stranger to a quarterback competition.

As a former 3-star recruit out of central Pennsylvania’s Manheim Central High School who had offers from programs like West Virginia, Pitt, Minnesota, Cincinnati, Colorado and Temple before signing with Rutgers, Simon worked his way up the depth chart through his first three seasons. He redshirted as a true freshman in 2020, played in six games in 2021 and then nine in 2022 with two starts.

Last fall, however, he spent most of the season as Gavin Winstatt’s backup and decided to enter the transfer portal. He landed at Temple, only to be put in the same position again.

Temple’s week one starter at Oklahoma is up in the air, and the two main candidates appear to be Simon and Forrest Brock, with third-year head coach Stan Drayton also keeping redshirt freshman Tyler Douglas’ name in the mix.

Simon is used to fighting for the right to start under center by now.

“Whether it's summer workouts, winter workouts, it's competing every single day,” Simon said after Friday’s practice. “You have to bring your best. I guess at this point it kind of comes natural. While being at Rutgers, competing for four years and all that. So it kind of comes naturally.”

Watch Simon's interview with reporters following Friday's practice here.

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL3ZhSWFjNGpzWFRZP3NpPXBPRl81QzBJRjdMajVLREI/d21v ZGU9dHJhbnNwYXJlbnQnPjwvaWZyYW1lPgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

When Simon committed to the Owls on Dec.15, the expectation was for him to be a prime candidate to replace E.J. Warner after the all-conference signal caller transferred to Rice. The Owls also brought in Montana transfer Clifton McDowell to compete, but McDowell re-entered the transfer in the spring.

Could Drayton and offensive coordinator Danny Langsdorf go with two quarterbacks in the opener, where the Owls figure to be more than 40-point underdogs? It’s certainly possible, and it wouldn’t be shocking to see Simon, Brock and Douglas all get snaps to see how they handle adversity in a big-time road environment.

The move wouldn’t be ideal, but it’s not something Simon hasn’t dealt with already.

“The hardest part with that is getting a groove. If that's what [the coaches] want to do, I'm sure Forest and I will be all for that,” Simon said, perhaps inadvertently tipping his hand as to where things stand with the competition. “Whatever coach says we're going to do, we're going to ride with that.”

Drayton has talked about how difficult Langsdorf’s offensive scheme is to learn, and it gave Simon his fair share of growing pains in the spring. Could that be why he didn’t win the job in the spring? Perhaps/ Either way, from April to August, Simon feels he’s grown more comfortable with the playbook.

“Really night and day from the end of spring to the beginning of training camp,” Simon said. “You have a lot of time during the off season. It's just us here. We're some of the only athletes here. All I was doing was football, so I really got to grow my learning curve with that.”

One of the most important relationships Simon has forged has been with South Carolina transfer Grayson Mains, Temple’s likely new starter at center. Drayton said earlier this month that the starting center job is Mains’ to lose. He was paired to room with Simon, and the two hit it off, carpooling to practice and getting food after. Mains has become his closest friend on the team, Simon said.

Whether Simon gets the first snap at Oklahoma or comes in later, playing in Big Ten road environments like Ohio State and Wisconsin has prepared him for the atmosphere he would face against the Sooners.

“I played in several big-time games at Rutgers,” Simon said. “It just comes down to your training and your preparation. I'll trust that all day. if I'm on the field first, I'm going to be ready to go.”

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxNTAiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3RlbXBsZS5yaXZhbHMuY29t L25ld3Mvc2ltb24tc2F5cy1oZS1sbC1iZS1yZWFkeSIsCiAgICBjc19mcGlk OiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBpdDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZG06 ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGR0OiAnKm51bGwnCiAgfSk7CiAgKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKCkgewogICAgdmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVtZW50KCJz Y3JpcHQiKSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5VGFnTmFtZSgi c2NyaXB0IilbMF07IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8gbG9hZGluZyB0 aGUgZXZlcmdyZWVuIHZlcnNpb24gb2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2UgYWx3YXlzIGhh dmUgdGhlIGxhc3QgdmVyc2lvbgogICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6Ly9zLnlp bWcuY29tL2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnROb2RlLmluc2Vy dEJlZm9yZShzLCBlbCk7CiAgfSkoKTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9zY3JpcHQ+ CiAgPGltZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVzZWFyY2guY29t L3A/YzE9MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGdGVtcGxlLnJp dmFscy5jb20lMkZuZXdzJTJGc2ltb24tc2F5cy1oZS1sbC1iZS1yZWFkeSZj NT0yMDIyNzMzMTUwJmN2PTIuMCZjaj0xJmNzX3VjZnI9MCIgLz4KPC9ub3Nj cmlwdD4KPCEtLSBFbmQgY29tU2NvcmUgVGFnIC0tPgoKCg==