D.J. Woodbury, Andreas Keaton and Dante Wright spoke with reporters Monday about the upcoming season opener.
Head coach Stan Drayton said there's a clear one, two and three at QB, but he would not specify a starter.
The Miami transfer was showing promise last year before an injury at Tulsa cut short his first season at Temple.
Temple wide receiver John Adams shared his walk-on to scholarship story with us on this week's podcast.
The Western Carolina transfer is one of two newcomers to have earned a single digit with the Owls.
