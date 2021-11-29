Temple AD Arthur Johnson talks about finding the Owls' next football coach

Temple athletic director Arthur Johnson spoke with the media on Monday afternoon after deciding to dismiss third-year head coach Rod Carey.

“A lot of lives impacted,” Johnson said. “A tough, tough day. A tough decision. All of you know I’ve recently started here, started the process of really evaluating everything that we are doing in athletics. … What we want is competitive excellence in all areas and evaluating that based on our results and where I saw us potentially going in the future, felt like it was necessary to make a change.”

Carey went 12-20 in his three seasons at Temple, including this year’s 3-9 campaign that ended Saturday afternoon at Lincoln Financial Field with a 38-14 loss to Navy and extended the team’s losing streak to seven games.

Johnson said they would use a search firm to help find Temple’s next coach and that they would consider someone from the Matt Rhule coaching tree, but Johnson also said that would not be a deciding factor.

Here are some other quotes and excerpts from Johnson’s press conference.

Johnson on if he has a timeline for the search:

“It’s organic. We’ll have to follow the course. These things are fluid. I can say that I’ve heard from a number of people from around the country that there is a great interest in the position. So I am not surprised by that at all given the recent success of previous coaches who have been here.”

Johnson on what will be most important for finding the next coach:

“To start, it is finding the right fit, someone that can develop our student-athletes in all areas - iIndividually, academically, and especially athletically. Obviously, we’ve got an academic staff that will support and provide the leadership on the academic side, so the day-to-day interactions that our student-athletes have to develop as young men and the opportunity to develop in their sport, that is very important. The right fit, someone who understands Temple and cares about student-athletes.”

Johnson on his meeting with the football team Monday morning:

“I felt like it went well. It was obviously still a surprise to some of them. It was a change. It was different. They provided good feedback in terms of what they would like to see in their new coach.”

Johnson on if the rest of the staff is continuing to work on recruiting:

“The current staff, many of whom are still under contract, they’ll be expected to continue working. However, we will not be on the road recruiting or hosting recruits. I don’t think it is fair to the recruits, nor fair to the next coach that is coming in. However, to the young people who are committed to us, I plan on reaching out to them today and getting a sense or a feel. Obviously, I want people who want to be at Temple.”

Johnson on how important a connection to the area is for the next head coach:

“That is important, but it cannot be the only thing. You’ve got to be able to lead a football program, and that includes the student-athletes and the staff and all the other ancillary things that come with leading a program.”

Johnson on how closely he’ll look at the Matt Rhule coaching tree:

“I’ll look at it very closely. I agree with you, that period was a very successful period, but I know the goal will be trying to recreate it and build on it and make it better. But I wouldn’t say that is going to be a deciding factor, but it will play a role.”

Johnson on balancing hiring someone he knows from previous jobs with someone who has a connection to the area:

“Again, finding the right fit and having a connection to this area. I know I’ve had someone reach out to me this morning about a couple of candidates and I said to them ‘Obviously, it would be a very long, long shot if they didn’t have ties to this area.’ Those were some people that I’ve known for a long time in this business. It’s not just about my relationship with them.”

Johnson on if the firing was something that happened this weekend, or if it was in the works for a while:

“You’re always evaluating your programs. I didn’t just wake up and decide I wanted to make a change. Realistically, I’d love to not be making a change starting with my time here at Temple because it is a very big decision. It impacts a lot of people, so that is the last thing. I’d rather have a very successful team and be talking about something else right now.”

Johnson on how much player turnover in the transfer portal is unhealthy for a program:

“We don’t have enough data on it at this time. Obviously it is something that is new and recent in our business. What I do know is that you have to adapt and you have to understand that you have to recruit your current team every day. It is very important to build those relationships and create an atmosphere or a culture to where they want to stay. To be fair to Coach Carey and the staff, some of those people who left were recruited by other people. I had to take that into consideration as well and didn’t let the portal drive my decision.”

Johnson on some of the claims made by former players on social media about Carey and his staff:

“We’re going to be student-athlete centered and the student-athletes’ well being is very important to us. With that, with the environment in our industry, you have to look at those types of allegations. The appropriate people with the university, they’re involved or looking into those allegations.”