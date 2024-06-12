Temple has added some size to its roster via the transfer portal. Mohamed Keita, a 7-foot-1, 220-pound center who played at Tulsa this past season, announced his verbal commitment to the Owls Wednesday afternoon.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0icW1lIiBkaXI9 Imx0ciI+8J+mieKdpO+4jyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vM0gxOUNT TndtMiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzNIMTlDU053bTI8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFz aDsgTW9oYW1lZCBLZWl0YSAoQE1vaGxrMzUpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vTW9obGszNS9zdGF0dXMvMTgwMDk4MTIyNTQ4NzYwNTgx OT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KdW5lIDEyLCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxv Y2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0u dHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2Ny aXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Advertisement

Keita, who grew up in Conakry, Guinea, gained attention at the NBA Academy Africa and then landed at Winchendon Prep before signing with St. John’s as part of the Red Storm’s 2022 class. He played sparingly in the Big East as a true freshman due to an injury, converting on the three shots he took in seven minutes, before transferring to Tulsa as a redshirt freshman after picking up interest from programs like Fordham and USF in the portal. Keita initially announced he was coming back to St. John's before changing his mind and entering the portal about three weeks later.

In 24 games at Tulsa during the 2023-24 campaign, Keita averaged 1.1 points and 1.5 rebounds, shooting 11 for 22 from the floor to go with 35 rebounds and 12 blocks. St. Bonaventure and Seton Hall were among the programs who showed interest in Keita. Keita averaged 6.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 3.4 blocks per game in the New England Preparatory School Athletic Council during his prep season at The Winchendon School and was also an honor roll student during his time there. He played for the Guinean Under-18 National Team, as well as the Guinean SLAC team in the NBA’s Basketball Africa League.