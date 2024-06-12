Temple adds Tulsa big man
Temple has added some size to its roster via the transfer portal.
Mohamed Keita, a 7-foot-1, 220-pound center who played at Tulsa this past season, announced his verbal commitment to the Owls Wednesday afternoon.
Keita, who grew up in Conakry, Guinea, gained attention at the NBA Academy Africa and then landed at Winchendon Prep before signing with St. John’s as part of the Red Storm’s 2022 class. He played sparingly in the Big East as a true freshman due to an injury, converting on the three shots he took in seven minutes, before transferring to Tulsa as a redshirt freshman after picking up interest from programs like Fordham and USF in the portal. Keita initially announced he was coming back to St. John's before changing his mind and entering the portal about three weeks later.
In 24 games at Tulsa during the 2023-24 campaign, Keita averaged 1.1 points and 1.5 rebounds, shooting 11 for 22 from the floor to go with 35 rebounds and 12 blocks. St. Bonaventure and Seton Hall were among the programs who showed interest in Keita.
Keita averaged 6.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 3.4 blocks per game in the New England Preparatory School Athletic Council during his prep season at The Winchendon School and was also an honor roll student during his time there. He played for the Guinean Under-18 National Team, as well as the Guinean SLAC team in the NBA’s Basketball Africa League.
Although the Owls’ roster already includes the 6-foot-10 Steve Settle and 6-8 Fordham transfer Elijah Gray, both players are more stretch fours who can shoot and play along the perimeter. Keita gives Fisher and his staff a still-developing post player who could play some spot minutes in the paint and as a rim protector and rebounder.
Temple now has 12 scholarships allotted for the 2024-25 season and still has one more available.