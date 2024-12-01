Temple beats La Salle to advance to Big 5 Classic title game

Trailing late in the fourth quarter, Temple had some work to do with the chance to play in the Big 5 Classic championship on the line.

The Owls started off strong in the first half, something that has been difficult in the early portion of the season, but a poor third quarter put the game in jeopardy.

In the clutch, fifth-year senior Tarriyonna Gary proved to be the difference maker.

Gary hit a big corner three while being fouled and followed it with a contested mid-range jumper that put the game out of reach as her late-game heroics guided Temple to a 73-68 win over La Salle at John E. Glaser Arena Sunday afternoon.

All 12 of Gary's points came in the fourth quarter.

When asked about Gary’s performance, head coach Diane Richardson had one thing running through her mind.

“T-Mac and Cheese is back,” Richardson said. “She came with the cheese today. It was good to see because I know she’s been struggling and I see it on her face all the time. She’s one of those kids that’s in the gym all the time and to see her hit that three it made me feel good.”

Temple (4-3) now advances to the Big 5 Classic Championship to play Villanova Friday at the Wildcats’ Finneran Pavilion. La Salle (4-4) will play in the fifth-place game against Penn.

Alabama A&M transfer Kaylah Turner proved to be a difference maker, following up her 15 points against Princeton with 17 points against the Explorers. Tristen Taylor reached double-figures with 10 points while Tiarra East finished with nine points and seven assists.

Starting fast has been an issue for the Owls this season, but Sunday proved to be different, as the Owls came out aggressive and found ways to penetrate the Explorers’ defense to score in the paint.

Jaleesa Molina and East found success early, scoring four points apiece, but five points from La Salle guard Mackenzie Daleba led the Explorers to a slim 15-13 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Temple’s offense picked up in the second quarter, thanks in part to Turner, who rattled off six straight points to open the quarter. Freshman Kelian Cedano, who chipped in four points against Princeton, dropped five in the second quarter as the Owls jumped out to a 38-30 lead at half.

LaSalle didn’t back down, coming out of the half with adjustments. By forcing Temple misses and getting out in transition to score fast, the Explorers dominated the third quarter, outscoring the Owls by 21-9 and having a four-point lead by the end of the period.

“We have those slow starts and it’s a game of runs, but we don’t want it to be like that,” Richardson said. “We want some more consistency and that’s what we asked for heading into that fourth quarter.”

Gary took the game into her own hands in the fourth quarter, scoring 12 of the Owls’ 26 points. The guard has struggled lately, going 6 of 31 in the past four games, but showed up Sunday to help secure a win.

“I feel like we just never gave up,” Gary said. “We never got in our heads and that allowed us to just keep playing the game. The game is going to be a game of runs and it’s just how you respond to adversity when it hits you, and I feel like we respond well every time.”

La Salle had four players reach double figures, led by Aryss Macktoon with 14 points. Ayisse Magassa and Ashleigh Conner both finished with 12 points each as La Salle shot 41% from the field.

