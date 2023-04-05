Temple introduced former Penn State assistant Adam Fisher as its 19th men’s basketball head coach in program history Wednesday afternoon in the Fox Gittis Room of the Liacouras Center.

Fisher joined Micah Shrewsberry’s staff in State College before the 2021-22 season. Prior to that, he worked under Jim Larrañaga on Miami’s staff as director of operations for two years before being promoted to assistant coach in 2015.

Fisher replaces Aaron McKie, whose four-year stint ended March 13 following a 52-56 record and an 0-3 mark in the American Athletic Conference tournament. With one year left on his contract, McKie will step into an advisory role, serving as part of the Temple Athletics staff.

Fisher is well-known in Philadelphia as a major factor in recruiting Isaiah Wong and Wooga Poplar to Miami. Fisher, who grew up in Bucks County, said he was happy to be home and wants to build a brand at Temple, implementing both local and national talent.

“We need to be a presence in the state of Pennsylvania,” Fisher said. “As much as I want to recruit this city hard, we’re a national brand. We need to take advantage of that. We need to recruit nationally. If I wear this ‘T,’ everyone knows it, and we’re going to recruit like that.”

Athletic Director Arthur Johnson and Mitchell Morgan, the chairman of Temple’s Board of Trustees, introduced Fisher to a room packed with media, family, and Temple fans. Women’s basketball coach Diane Richardson, football coach Stan Drayton, several current Temple players, and alumni like Lynn Greer were noted attendees.

Johnson explained that Fisher sold him, among other things, on his philosophy and playstyle, emphasizing recruiting athletes over strictly basketball players.

“His style of play and his passion for having basketball players resonated with me,” Johnson said. “In this day and age, it’s hard to find seven-footers who played traditional basketball as I knew it when I was growing up. You have to adjust the way you play and play different styles.”

Fisher initially said he couldn’t leak the names of his staff Wednesday but did point in the direction of Michael Huger, Chris Clark and Bobby Jordan sitting to his left. As OwlScoop.com first reported, they will join Fisher as his three bench assistants.

Huger, who spent the past eight seasons as Bowling Green’s head coach, met Fisher when they were both assistants on Larrañaga’s Miami staff, and Clark is being retained after working as an assistant for both Fran Dunphy and McKie. Jordan, who will come to Temple after working on Albany’s staff under head coach Dwayne Killings played at Drexel and later joined former Dragons head coach Bruiser Flint’s staff as an assistant. He has also held head coaching roles at Girard College and IMG Academy and was part of Bashir Mason’s Wagner staff before joining Killings, a former Temple assistant, at Albany.

You can listen to Wednesday’s interviews here.

Arthur Johnson's introductory remarks

Adam Fisher's introductory remarks

Adam Fisher's initial Q&A session with reporters

Adam Fisher's breakout session with reporters

