Temple introduces new athletic director Arthur Johnson

Temple introduced Arthur Johnson as its new Vice President and Director of Athletics in a press conference Thursday morning at the Liacouras Center's Fox-Gittis Room.

Johnson, who had been working as the Senior Associate Athletics Director for Administration and Operations at Texas since 2014, replaces acting athletic director and former basketball coach Fran Dunphy, who had served in the role on an interim basis for more than 15 months after Pat Kraft departed North Broad Street for the same job at Boston College back in July of 2020.

“The first thing I am going to do is go on a listen-and-learn tour," Johnson said when asked about what he intended to do first. "My goal is to get out and meet as many people as possible and starting with the staff here. Hopefully I’ll get a chance to meet many of them before I depart tomorrow. But over the first 90 days is to spend time listening and learning and visiting with internal and external stakeholders within the university to determine where we have been, where we are now and understand and implement that we are going to be a part of President Wingard’s vision. My vision going forward is to make sure we are always aligned with the leadership of the institution but also making sure we win. Not only in athletics but in life.”

You can listen to all of the audio from Thursday morning's press conference here, including introductory remarks from Temple President Jason Wingard and Johnson, along with breakout sessions with Johnson that followed his initial press conference.

Temple President Jason Wingard's introductory remarks

Arthur Johnson's introductory remarks

Arthur Johnson's initial Q & A with reporters

Arthur Johnson breakout, Part I

Arthur Johnson breakout, Part II

Arthur Johnson breakout, Part III

Stay tuned to OwlScoop.com for more coverage of new Temple Athletic Director Arthur Johnson.