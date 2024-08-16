This week’s podcast is packed with everything you need to know and hear about a very successful recruiting week for head coach Adam Fisher and the Temple men’s basketball program, as well as the latest preseason camp updates for Stan Drayton’s Temple football team that is now just two weeks away from its season opener at No. 16 Oklahoma.

Westtown School 4-star guard Cam Wallace, the 116th-ranked player in Rivals’ 2025 class, got the week off to a great start for the Owls when he announced his verbal commitment to Temple, and 3-star DME Academy forward Babatunde Durodola kept the energy going Friday when he announced he was reclassifying to the 2024 class and signing with Temple, giving the Owls a 6-foot-8, 200-pound forward who had a very solid summer on the Under Armour AAU Circuit with Canada Elite and played this past season down in Florida against the respective consensus No. 1 players in the 2024 and 2025 classes in Duke recruit Cooper Flagg and A.J. Dybantsa.

You’ll hear part of our 1-on-1 conversations with Wallace, Durodola and Canada Elite Co-Director Jordan McFarlane, who has coached Durodola on the AAU circuit and mentored him since the fourth grade.

You’ll also hear why Drayton is taking his team to Franklin Field Friday night for the Owls’ next preseason scrimmage that will help the staff make some decisions on the depth chart and also hear from the third-year head coach about why he’s taken his time with the single-digit voting.

Additional reporting and audio provided by OwlScoop.com staff reporters Colin Schofield and Ryan Mack.