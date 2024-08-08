Forrest Brock and Evan Simon have company now with a third player in the mix for Temple’s starting quarterback job as the Owls’ season opener at Oklahoma approaches.

You’ll hear from Temple’s third-year head coach Stan Drayton, defensive line coach Larry Knight and long snapper Andrew McIlquham, a Wuerffel Trophy and AFCA Good Works Team watch list candidate, on this week’s podcast as our preseason camp coverage continues.

Intro: 0:00 – 3:00

OwlScoop.com reporter Rymir Vaughn breaks news of his next career move: 3:00 – 7:42

On (or around) this date with Declan Landis: 7:42 – 13:20

A look at Temple’s quarterback position battle: 13:20 – 24:15

Andrew McIlquham interview: 24:15 – 30:08

A look back and a look ahead at our upcoming coverage: 30:08 – 31:40

Mailbag: 31:40 – end