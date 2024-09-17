The Scoop: S10, E8 - Will Evan Simon get another shot at QB?

Temple’s offense finally showed some signs of life last Saturday with Evan Simon under center, but the Owls are an 0-3 football team after their loss to Coastal Carolina.

Could Saturday’s game against Utah State be the day when the Owls finally put it all together and land their first win of the year? Will Simon get another chance to start?

We examined that and much more, including the latest men’s basketball recruiting updates, on this week’s podcast.

Intro: 0:00 – 5:47

On (or around) this date: 5:47 – 9:30

Recapping Temple’s loss to Coastal Carolina: 9:30 – 17:28

Talking about the Owls’ lack of focus: 17:28 – 22:11

Previewing Utah State: 22:11 – 35:42

Men’s hoops recruiting update: 35:42 – 36:53

Mailbag: 36:53 – end