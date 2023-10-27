A basketball-heavy episode this week includes the first part of our interview with Camren Wynter, the special assistant to head coach Adam Fisher, as well as clips from Jahlil White and Matteo Picarelli from Temple's men's basketball media day. The Owls are just 10 days away from tipping off their season on Monday, Nov. 6, against Maryland Eastern Shore.

Wynter, who first played at Drexel before transferring to Penn State, helped the Nittany Lions land an NCAA Tournament berth last season. He talked about why he jumped at the opportunity to join Fisher at Temple instead of playing professionally overseas, and he also provided a closer look at the Owls' roster.